Blue Blue Ridge Mountain Girl from Linda Lay

Mountain Fever Records has released their second single from
Linda Lay, a true veteran bluegrass vocalist recently signed to the label.
Linda has been singing the grass since she was a girl, performing with her family’s group in east Tennessee. As a young woman she led Appalachian Trail, a strong band that toured the southeast for 20 years, winning her fans everywhere they played. There she met her husband, Davis Lay, with whom she has played music ever since. They work together in a northern Virginia outfit called Springfield Exit, and she is finally getting a shot at a solo career.
The new single is
, a snappy mid tempo grasser from John Burns and Bruce Carpenter. It tells the familiar story of a woman who pines for her Appalachian home after moving to the city to find work so she raise her child as a single mother. Blue Blue Ridge Mountain Girl
Linda is supported by David on guitar, Sammy Shelor on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Darren Beachley on reso-guitar, and Bryan McDowell on fiddle. She also plays bass, with David and Darren singing harmony.
See what you think. Sounds like a hit to us.
Blue Blue Ridge Mountain Girl is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
