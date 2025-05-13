Blue, Blue Rain from Jerry Salley

Every so often we have to remind ourselves that Jerry Salley is more than just a hard-charging and very successful executive with Billy Blue Records, signing artists and producing their records. He is also a singer and songwriter in his own right, a career that preceded his work with the label, and continues on concurrently.

We were prompted to that thought with Jerry’s latest single, Blue, Blue Rain, from his current album, The Songwriter.

The title offers a clue to the topic, something of a constant in our music, which Salley says allows him to work in a milieu where bluegrass particularly excels.

“Anytime I can take a relatively sad and blue lyric idea and marry it to an up-tempo, driving type of melody, I feel like I have accomplished something. I also love writing in analogies, and nothing says bluegrass much better than a ‘blue’ song about a lover leaving you with nothing but the rain.”

With Jerry singing the lead, he has support from Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Jeff Partin on bass. Salley and Magnolia Williams add the vocal harmonies.

Have a listen.

Blue, Blue Rain, and the full The Songwriter album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the artist.