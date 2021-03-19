Blue Baby Now, new from Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Billy Blue Records also has new music today, the first single from their next project with Darin & Brooke Aldridge called Blue Baby Now.

Long time bluegrass fans will recognize this one from back 35 years or so. It was written by Cindy Richardson and Ave Aldridge, and Brooke says its one she has been singing since she was a girl.

“Who doesn’t love a good bluegrass song that sticks with you from the first moment you hear it? That’s how Blue Baby Now has always been for Darin and me. I remember first hearing a slower, more laid back, country version from The Whites on an album released in the ’80s. I had already been singing this song when Darin and I met, but had kicked the tempo up to be a more banjo driven bluegrass tune. Guess you could say I was a ‘blue baby’ myself… until Darin came into my life!”

“Singing Blue Baby Now was, and still is, literally like taking a stroll down memory lane. We knew it had to be the first single to kick off a new album with our new label, and here it is! We hope folks will enjoy listening to this one as much as we loved recording it.”

Darin and Brooke sing the song as a duet, through multiple key changes. Take a listen in this lyric video.

Blue Baby Now is available now wherever you stream or dow load music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.