Bloomin’ Bluegrass 2024 – final year at Farmers Branch Historical Park

John Lawless

Michael Cleveland accepts the Bluegrass Star award at Blooming Bluegrass 2024
with Rhonda Vincent, Dan Tyminski, and Del McCoury – photo © Randy Watkins

The 2024 Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival, held October 18-19 in Farmers Branch, TX, will be the final such event to be hosted in the city’s Farmer’s Branch Historical Park. After 15 successful years in the park, the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation, who manages the festival, has reached an agreement to change both the time and place going forward, with the festival moving to early August at the Hilton Doubletree hotel in Dallas, near the Galleria, where it has been rebranded as the Farmer’s Branch Bluegrass Festival.

Also making news last month in Farmer’s Branch was the awarding of the Foundation’s Bluegrass Star trophy to fiddle great Michael Cleveland. This is presented each year to an artist notable for preserving and advancing traditional bluegrass music nationally.

Bluegrass Heritage President Alan Tompkins said while presenting the award to Cleveland…

“Michael’s incredible talents have brought bluegrass music to many thousands of new listeners over the course of his career, and he is a worthy recipient of the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation Bluegrass Star Award.

Prior winners have included Rhonda Vincent, J.D. Crowe, Jerry Douglas, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Bobby Osborne, and several others.

We also thank Alan for sharing this array of photos from the 2024 festival, taken by Randy Watkins and Nate Dalzell.

Mike Jump with Texas & Tennessee at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Purple Hulls at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Purple Hulls at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Ben Clark with The Purple Hulls at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Purple Hulls at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne with Councilmen Richard Jackson and David Reid at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Texas & Tennessee at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Blue Highway at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Vickie Vaughn with The Gibson Brothers at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
The Gibson Brothers at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
The Gibson Brothers at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Blue Highway at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Rhonda's tour bus at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Hailey Darwin and Ron Inscore with Texas & Tennessee at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
MC Alan Tompkins at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Hailey Darwin at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Steve Huber with Texas & Tennessee at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Gerald Jones at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Nate Dalzell at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Alan Tompkins with Texas & Tennessee at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Texas & Tennessee at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
East Nash Grass at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Del heads everywhere at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Maddie Denton with East Nash Grass at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
East Nash Grass at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
East Nash Grass at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Jammers at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Ronnie Bowman at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Tim Shelton at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Jessica Tompkins dancing wtih Kitty Antonsen at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Jr. Williams and Joe Booher with Tim Shelton Syndicate at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Joe Booher and Ronnie Bowman with Tim Shelton Syndicate at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Alan Tompkins at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Scott Owen and Sam Smith at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 © Randy Watkins
Bobby Giles at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Hailey Darwin and Alan Tompkins with Bobby Giles at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Bobby Giles & Texas Gales at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Jamming at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Bobby Giles & Texas Gales at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Ronnie Bowmanat the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Rhonda Vincent at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Tim Shelton at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Jamming at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Jamming at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Official merch at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
Kirk Green and Green Lincoln at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024- photo © Randy Watkins
Jessica Tompkins displays the IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Jamming at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Jamming at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Dan Tyminski Band at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Rhonda Vincent at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Jessica and Alan Tompkins with the IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Jason Davis with the Dan Tyminski Band at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Bluegrass Star Award for Michael Cleveland, Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Harvest Moon Countrygrass at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Dan Tyminski at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nate Dalzell
"The man with the checks is right over there!" Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Grace Davis with the Dan Tyminski Band at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Dan Tyminski at the 2024 Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Randy Watkins
Josh Richards, Michael Cleveland, and Matt Tessier at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Dan Tyminski and Gaven Largent at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Dan Tyminski and Michael Cleveland at Bloomin Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Del McCoury at Bloomin' Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Michael Cleveland accepts the Bluegrass Star award at Blooming Bluegrass 2024 with Rhonda Vincent, Dan Tyminski, and Del McCoury - photo © Randy Watkins
Del McCoury Band at Blooming Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Michael Cleveland at Blooming Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Ronnie McCoury with the Del McCoury Band at Blooming Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Rob McCoury with the Del McCoury Band at Blooming Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Randy Watkins
Del McCoury sits in with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at Blooming Bluegrass 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell

