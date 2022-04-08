Blood on the Mountain from Jessi & The River Cats

Here is a new single from another fast rising North Carolina bluegrass group. Jessi & The River Cats are introducing an original song written within the band, with a familiar mountain theme.

The band is headed by guitarist and singer Jessica Gardner, along with Dale Huffman on lead guitar, Marshal Huffman on bass, and Blake Vance on mandolin. Their style lives in that vein of acoustic music that is deeply informed by bluegrass. All the members have plenty of experience in professional music, and enjoy working together in this contemporary ensemble.

They shared a few words about the single, which was recorded at Crossroads Studios and produced by Tim Surrett of Balsam Range.

“Blood On The Mountain is a ballad about a man and wife who were murdered in the 1950s near the place where Dale grew up. He had heard about the murders at an early age from older residents of the community. With most of these ‘old-timers’ having passed on, Dale felt the need to write a song to preserve the memory. The result is Blood on the Mountain. The song features Marshal on lead vocal with strong harmony vocals on the chorus by Jessica and Dale.”

Check it out…

Blood on the Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.