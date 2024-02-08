Blood Kin drops for Last Hour Bluegrass

Gospel bluegrass group Last Hour Bluegrass has a new single this month with Morning Glory Music, a song written by Jeffrey Douglas Moran called Blood Kin.

One thing you can always say about Last Hour… these guys never forget to put the bluegrass drive into their gospel music. Sure, the meaning is always of greatest import for sincere gospel ambassadors, and they bring that in spades, but you also get the tasty, contemporary mash style along with it. These boys can pick!

Guitarist Caleb Munson says of this new release…

“When choosing a song to record, our band will go through a process of picking songs our listeners can appreciate, both instrumentally and lyrically. We specifically choose songs with a message that will touch hearts and resonate with fellow believers.

The message of Blood Kin communicates the personal story of trusting Jesus, and how one becomes as close as possible to Him because of the blood of Christ. As born-again believers, we believe we are, ‘the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.’ (Galatians 3:26 KJV)

This song is not just a number in a set, but a personal testimony of each of our band members.”

Support comes from bandmates Bailey Wagner on bass and lead vocal, Noah Stills on banjo, Andrew Jones on mandolin, Alec McAllister on fiddle, and James Paquette on reso-guitar.

Give it a spin…

Blood Kin is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will also be included on Last Hour Bluegrass’ self-titled album with Morning Glory Music, expected in July.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.