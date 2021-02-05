Blink of an Eye – new single from Danny Paisley

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has offered a first peak today at Bluegrass Troubadour, the upcoming album from Danny Paisley, our reigning IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year.
This debut single is
, written by Robert Amos, a driving mid-tempo number packed full with the soulful stylings that have made Paisley a favorite in bluegrass music for so many years. Supported as ever by his loyal touring band, Southern Grass, it finds Danny’s son Ryan on mandolin, Mark Delaney on banjo, TJ Lundy on fiddle, and Bobby Lundy on bass. Danny plays guitar and sings lead. Blink of an Eye
The Southern Grass is a family affair for Danny, in more ways than one. Not only does he get to travel with his son in tow, the Lundy brothers represent the founding of the band. Paisley’s father, Bob, and the Lundys dad, Ted, started in the 1960s as Ted Lundy, Bob Paisley and The Southern Mountain Boys. When Ted passed away, it was changed to Bob Paisley and The Southern Grass, and now Danny is training a third generation to eventually fill his shoes.
Have a listen to a snippet from
, and see why the Paisley sound has resonated among bluegrass lovers for so many years. Blink of an Eye
Look for
Blink of an Eye now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
