Blast from the past – bluegrass from 40 years ago on WTJU today

Aa a part of the Folk Marathon airing this week on the University of Virginia’s WTJU during its 2025 fundraising drive, Bill Evans will be hosting a two-hour program this afternoon where he will play live recordings made at Charlottesville’s C&O Restaurant during the 1980s.

Way back in the previous century, when Bill was a recent graduate of UVA, he sponsored a concert series at C&O, and will be sharing board tapes from these shows from 4:00-6:00 p.m. today. Included will be music from Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers (featuring a young Stuart Duncan), Tony Trischka & Skyline, Country Gazette, Hot Rize, Cloud Valley, Peter Rowan (solo and with Cloud Valley), and J. D. Crowe & the New South.

Those of us who remember the ’80s can enjoy reliving the music of those days, hearing some of our beloved artists when they were 40 years younger, and newer bluegrass lovers can get a taste of how it was back then. Hint… it was really good.

WTJU broadcasts in central Virginia at 91.1 FM, and can be heard worldwide online from their web site.

If you miss it live, the program will be archived for two weeks at the WTJU site. After that, its gone.