Black Wedding Dress from reconfigured Wilson Banjo Co

South Carolina’s Wilson Banjo Co introduces their new lineup with a single from Pinecastle Records, Black Wedding Dress.

Now in the band with founder Steve Wilson on banjo are Adam Bachmann on reso-guitar, Brandi Colt on mandolin and vocals, Andrew Crawford on guitar and vocals, and Jamie Carter on bass.

They all appear on Black Wedding Dress, written by Avrim Topel, about a young woman who has buried three husbands by the age of 30.

Wilson says of the song…

“We have always loved recording songs with an interesting storyline. It allows us to challenge ourselves musically to create the same emotion and dynamic to fit the lyric. Black Wedding Dress is perfect for exactly that. As a bonus, I don’t believe this story has ever been told, which is rare in our genre! The writer, Avrim Topel, did a great job, and we appreciate Sherrill Blackman for bringing us another amazing single. I hope everyone enjoys it!”

Darren Nicholson plays mandolin on the track, sung by Colt, who demonstrates why she has been celebrated as a vocalist for so many years.

Have a listen…

Black Wedding Dress is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will also be included on the upcoming Wilson Banjo Co EP, expected early next year.