Black Smoke Annie from Tidalwave Road

Pinecastle Records’ latest single for Tidalwave Road is one written by their banjo picker and lead singer, Ben Parker, about a fiesty female known as Black Smoke Annie.

This quartet comes from southeastern Kentucky, and if they have tidal wave troubles in that part of the country, we’ve all got some serious problems. But they play that Kentucky grass with the grit and groove for which the region is known, and are building up their fanbase with every show.

Tidalwave Road is something of a family project, with two other Parkers on board, Carly on mandolin and Daniel on bass. Robert Sulfridge joins the three Parkers on guitar.

Black Smoke Annie is about a girl with diesel in her veins, and Ben employs the automotive metaphor throughout the song, which is a driving, bluesy, mid-tempo grasser.

Check it out.

Black Smoke Annie is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.