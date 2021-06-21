Black Mountain Rag from Jake Eddy

Skip to content
We have had occasion to mention young West Virginia flatpick wizard Jake Eddy a couple of times recently at
Bluegrass Today. Once at the news of him joining up with the Becky Buller Band, and again about a collaboration he and his brother did recently with a pair of Swedish grassers.
Now we have the opportunity to share a debut single from his upcoming, self-titled solo album, his version of the old time fiddle tune,
Black Mountain Rag, made into a guitar classic by the great Doc Watson. You can really get a sample of Jake’s remarkable maturity as a musician on this number, where he is supported by Cory Walker on banjo, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, and his brother Carter on bass.
Eddy tells us that he had to bring his A game to hang with these guys when they were tracking.
“Cory, Carter, Rob, and Dominick really pushed me in the studio during the full-band sessions for this record, and I’m so thankful for their contributions. I’m proud of the music we made, and can’t for you all to hear the rest!”
Have a listen…
Well done!
Look for more information soon on Jake’s album. You can
follow him on Facebook where further details will be shared.
While we have covered Jake’s career growth as a bluegrass professional in recent weeks, those stories weren’t the first time he has been featured at
Bluegrass Today. That occurred back in 2014 while he was still in middle school, and Jake and his mom and brother won a video contest sponsored by the Band Aid brand with a grassed up version of the familiar “Stuck on Band Aid” jingle. They took first place which came with a $10,000 Wal-Mart gift card.
You can see in this 2014 submission that young Mr. Eddy was already a serious picker back seven years ago!
