Black Mountain offers spring-loaded flatpick/thumbpick hybrid

Black Mountain Picks has introduced a thumbpick designed to function as a flatpick as well for guitarists who like to alternate between finger style and flatpick playing.

Unlike many other thumbpick/flatpick hybrids currently on the market, the Black Mountain Thumbpick uses a spring hinge that connects the thumb band to the base pick blade. And it is made from a thicker material than has been the norm for this sort of product at 1.5 mm.

They believe that this spring-loaded system allows the pick to fit on any sized thumb, and still hold tight to prevent the “rollover” issue may players have reported with other similar items. The nylon pick also provides a feel that should be familiar to guitarists at any level of skill and expertise.

Black Mountain put this video together to show how easily you can switch back and forth from finger style to flatpicking.

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

The Black Mountain Thumbpick is sold through a network os US, Canadian, and European dealers, or directly from their web site. A set of three sells online for $19.95, with additional discounts available for larger orders. Shipping in the US and Canada is free.

See al the details online.