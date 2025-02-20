Black Eyed Susie video from Hillary Klug

Hillary Klug, dancing Nashville street performer turned fiddling social media sensation, has a fun new music video this week for one of the tracks on her upcoming Dancing Fiddler album.

From her long blonde hair to her buck dancing performance videos online, Hillary has developed a sizable following on a number of social media platforms. Many of her videos have multiple millions of views, all featuring Klug dancing while fiddling, exhibiting the skills that have won her a number of dance championships over the years. Her efforts over time have introduced a great many people to old time and bluegrass music, not to mention buck dancing as opposed to clogging.

In recent years, we’ve been getting to hear Hillary as a vocalist as well, often in videos with her Nashville-based musical friends. Two of them appear with her in the latest music video, Klug’s version of the classic old time tune, Black Eyed Susie.

Hillary says that though it’s an old song, it still resonates with her.

“I heard this song growing up around old time festivals and jam sessions, and it became a favorite because it was fun to share the call and response chorus with friends. It’s the perfect metaphor for the meaning behind the music; ultimately, it’s a conversation back and forth sharing and honoring these old traditions that we love.

In the song, we sing about a fictional character named ‘Black Eyed Susie’ who encompasses the gender roles and values of the olden days. Although my values are a little more modern, and gender roles have definitely changed, I like to imagine how my grandparents and great grandparents felt as they settled down and lived the simple life back in the olden days.”

Helping out in the video, and the audio track for the single, are Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on second fiddle and duet vocal, and Victor Furtado on banjo. Also on the track are Tyler Andal on guitar and Hillary’s husband Evan Winsor on bass.

Have a look/listen…

Black Eyed Susie from Hillary Klug is available now through a partnership between her own Fiddle Feet Records and 615 Hideaway Records from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via 615 Hideaway.

Search on the name Hillary Klug in any social media app to see her many dancing fiddler videos. Good fun, wholesome, old time and bluegrass entertainment.