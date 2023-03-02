Black And White – new single from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Just ahead of the release of their next album, Let Time Ride, Billy Blue Records is dropping a third single from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, one called Black & White.

Mullins takes the lead on this song, written by Jeff McClellan and Daniel Salyer, which reminisces about earlier days when life was simpler, using the metaphor of black and television. Even today, with bluegrass music having embraced all the latest technology, there are still those among us who remember the days of three channels on a small screen, non-color TV.

He is supported by his Radio Ramblers bandmates, Adam McIntosh on guitar, Chris Davis on mandolin, Randy Barnes on bass, and Jason Barie on fiddle. Joe plays the banjo and leads the band.

Black and White is a joyful, nostalgic song, which comes out tomorrow. Thanks to Billy Blue for giving our readers an advance listen.

Check it out…

Black and White will be available as a single on March 3, and pre-orders for the full album are enabled online from popular download and streaming services. Let Time Ride is set for release on March 17.