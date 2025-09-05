Black and Decker Blues from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Billy Blue Records has released a new single from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the fifth such from what turns out to be their final album together, Lovin’, Fightin’, Losin’ Sleep. Joe announced last month that he would be disbanding the Ramblers and retiring from touring early next year.

But for now, we have Black and Decker Blues, written by Larry Cordle and Jim Rushing, and sung by Ramblers mandolinist Chris Davis. It’s all about a guy who lives to hit a construction site in the morning and start cutting and nailing lumber, which Joe says he is happy to have.

“It’s always a thrill to have a tune from Larry Cordle, and he’s been so generous to send us several over the years. When he sends a song that has his name along with co-writer Jim Rushing on it, we know both are masters of memorable lyrics. Chris worked with Cord a few years, and he was the perfect guy to sing the Black and Decker Blues.

I did have a ‘real’ job once upon a time, and I have made an old claw hammer ring a lot of days! I worked as a laborer at age 19 for a crusty, general contractor and learned a lot about framing houses, hanging trusses, roofing, pouring concrete, laying block and more—just enough to make me get a whole lot better on the banjo and on the radio!

A good working man’s bluegrass song is always in style, I believe.”

Mullins kicks things off with his driving banjo, supported by Adam McIntosh on guitar, Chris Davis on mandolin, Jason Barie on fiddle, and Zach Collier on bass.

Have a listen.

Black and Decker Blues, and the full Lovin’, Fightin’, Losin’ Sleep album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online.