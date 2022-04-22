Birds of Prey win 2022 ROMP Virtual Band contest

Skip to content
ROMP, i.e., the River of Music Party, held annually in Owensboro, KY, has announced Birds of Prey as the winners of their 2022 Virtual Band Contest. The competition involves bluegrass bands submitting a live video of themselves, and then entreating their fans to vote for them in the online balloting. Friends of the festival and anyone interested in ROMP can also vote, with the top vote getter invited to perform at the festival and at the epic after party on Saturday night.
The festival is held June 22-25 at Yellow Creek Park, a 150-acre facility noted for its nature trails, winding creek and fishing lake, plus a campground where festival attendees can stay.
Birds of Prey hail from Waterford, MI and play a very modern, almost alt-grass type of music. The band features Aaron Brooks on guitar, Rob Wardell on mandolin, Jayson Brooks on banjo, and Thayer Neimi on bass.
When they were announced as the winning group on Tuesday, they shared this grateful message with their fans.
“Words cannot express the sheer joy and wonderment we are experiencing right now!
Overwhelmed with the love and support of each and every one of you and our hearts are filled to the brim with gratitude.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may the blessings of this life continue to be shared to everyone!
Big thank you to ROMP for putting this contest together to give everyone who really wants it a chance to show their hard work and dedication
And finally a HUGE shoutout and thank you to all of the other entries for the contest. We know the work and dedication that goes into all of this, and just know it doesn’t go un noticed.”
Here’s their winning video, a song appropriately titled
Bird of Prey.
Congratulations to all five finalists, and to the winners.
Birds of Prey
Echo Valley
Kentucky Shine
Kentucky Just Us
Stoneface Mountain
You can learn more about
ROMP 2022 online.
