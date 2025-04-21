Billy Thibodeau recovering from bypass surgery

Billy Thibodeau, prominent northeastern bluegrass artist and mandolinist with Rock Hearts, is recuperating in the hospital following quadruple bypass surgery, and a biopsy of a mass in his right lung.

He tells us that he is healing nicely from the bypass surgery, and is still awaiting the results of the lung biopsy. Doctors plan to release him in another day or two if all goes well. We all hope to see him back on stage soon with the band.

Just before going into the hospital, Billy and Skip Gorman were inducted into the Rhode Island Bluegrass Alliance Hall of Fame. Thibodeau had been inducted last year into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. He was born in Maine, but now lives in Rhode Island.

Billy’s father, Sam Tidwell, is also a member of the RIBA Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Billy and Skip!

We wish Thibodeau a speedy recovery, and good news from the lung biopsy.