Billy Thibodeau inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame

Billy Thibodeau, mandolinist with Rock Hearts, has been inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. He officially joined the HOF on May 19, and now shares this distinction with his father, Sam Tidwell, who is in the Rhode Island Bluegrass Alliance Hall of Fame.

Thibodeau, who had resided in Maine for 42 years, born in Ripley, now lives in Cumberland, Rhode Island, where he does repair work at Rick’s Musical Instruments.

He has been involved in bluegrass all of his adult life, after learning the ropes from his dad, who had worked with Don Reno, Red Smiley, and Mac Wiseman, among others. Billy played as a member of Sam’s Kennebec Valley Fold as a young man, as well as other northeastern groups like North Country Bluegrass, Bluegrass Supply Company, Breakneck Mountain Band, Stan Tyminski & Blue Diamond, The Union River Band, and Anna Mae Mitchell & Rising Tide, plus had his own bands, Descendants of Bluegrass and the the Bill Thibodeau Band, before coming into Rock Hearts in 2018.

In Bangor he operated two different recording studios in his day, and has credits on 14 albums and a number of singles that have received notable radio attention. Rock Hearts currently record for the 615 Hideaway Records label.

In accepting a plaque marking this induction, Billy said…

“This moment clearly validates that I’ve been on the right path for all these years. I am truly blessed!

I thank all my family, friends, and supporters from the bottom of my heart, while I pursue my musical journey.”

Rock Hearts performed as part of the induction ceremony, held at The Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls, ME.

Many congratulations to Billy Thibodeau on a most deserving honor.

Also inducted May 19 were Dan Bayall, Joan Kennedy, and Mike Preston.