Billy Thibodeau back with Rock Hearts

Following several months of recovery after a quadruple bypass, and the surgical removal of two tumors from his right lung, mandolinist and vocalist Billy Thibodeau is back on the road with Rock Hearts.

It was tough spring for this New England bluegrass veteran. On April 17 he underwent successful bypass surgery, and on May 30 the two masses were taken from his lung. Biopsies revealed them to be mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer which, fortunately, has a survival rate over 90% if found and removed before spreading, as it was here.

Billy tells us that he has one more chemotherapy session and then the treatment will be completed.

He says that the future looks good, and that he is very grateful for the concern he has received.

“The support from the bluegrass community has been monumental. I want to thank the entire bluegrass community. The prayers and good vibes are working. I am not deemed cancer free yet, but the outlook is OK.”

Wonderful news!

You can see the Rock Hearts tour schedule online for a chance to catch them when they come your way.