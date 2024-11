Here’s the video of Billy Strings, performing last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

As he typically does on television, Billy played a solid bluegrass number, this time, his current single from Highway Prayers, Seven Weeks in County, with its wild west theme. He is accompanied by his touring band, Billy Failing on banjo, Jarod Walker on mandolin, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, and Royal Masat on bass.

Here ’tis..