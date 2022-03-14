Billy Strings – three nights at The Sylvee in Madison, WI

When Billy Strings brought his thunderous bluegrass tour to The Sylvee in Madison, WI earlier this month, photographer Anthony Verkuilen was able to attend all three nights. He captured some terrific images which he has shared with our readers.

If you are accustomed to seeing bluegrass music at festivals, or even concert halls, you may not be prepared for the sort of presentation Billy brings to the stage. But even with the lights and the head banging, it’s still a bluegrass music show, played on acoustic instruments before an adoring audience. All three nights in Madison were sold out.