Billy Strings – three nights at The Sylvee in Madison, WI

Billy Strings at The Sylvee in Madison, WI (March 2022) – photo by Anthony Verkuilen
When
Billy Strings brought his thunderous bluegrass tour to The Sylvee in Madison, WI earlier this month, photographer Anthony Verkuilen was able to attend all three nights. He captured some terrific images which he has shared with our readers.
If you are accustomed to seeing bluegrass music at festivals, or even concert halls, you may not be prepared for the sort of presentation Billy brings to the stage. But even with the lights and the head banging, it’s still a bluegrass music show, played on acoustic instruments before an adoring audience. All three nights in Madison were sold out.
You can catch the Billy Strings magic on television this evening. He will be performing with his touring band tonight (March 14) on
on CBS at 11:35 p.m. (EDT). Musical guests typically appear at the end of the hour long program. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
