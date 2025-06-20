Billy Strings plays the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival

Billy Strings at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 53rd Charlotte Bluegrass Festival kicked off with a bang. Promoter Wes Pettinger and his crew did a yeoman’s job throwing a heckuva party Thursday. MC Terri Grannis kept things running smoothly, and Dave and Traci Chichester demonstrated that have one of the best sound companies in the business.

Host band, Harbourtown, kicked of the festivities. They have been the host band for several years, led by Jeremie Cole the who is the promoter of the Marshall Bluegrass Festival. The band features Dana Cupp, Bill Monroe’s last banjo player, songwriter Jennifer Strickland Zapolnik on bass, and fiddler Isaac Smith who played with Marty Raybon.

Red Camel Collective followed. Heather Berry Mabe is one of the very best voices in bluegrass. They featured songs from their debut recording. See this band whenever they are in your area. They are also Junior Sisk’s band.

Edgar Loudermilk then brought his band back to the Charlotte stage. Wes played banjo with Edgar a few years ago. The band features original music that sets them apart from many other groups.

Junior Sisk then played a full set with his band. He also featured music from his new project.

The bands all had what I believe to be a new experience for them – a mosh pit! The venue was set up for a special appearance by Billy Strings. The mosh pit filled in as the day progressed until it was packed. Everyone was dancing to all of the bands.

Billy Strings closed out the day. Charlotte is Billy’s home festival. He said that he first attended as a four-year-old, and remembers seeing legends like Jim & Jesse and Ralph Stanley. At that first festival Billy knew what he wanted to do when he grew up. It seems to have worked out pretty well.

Billy started his career playing local venues like Zellie’s Opry House with his Dad, Terry Barber. His next step was a move to Traverse City, Michigan to team up with Don Julin. They played Charlotte ten years ago. His career trajectory has been straight up since then. This Charlotte show was tailored to the crowd that he knows well. It was a straight-ahead bluegrass show. No fancy lighting; no special sound equipment.

The crowd of something over 3,000 loved it! Terry Barber joined him for several tunes, and Junior Sisk also sang a tune with Billy.

All-in-all it was a high-energy day that will be followed by two more days of top-flight bluegrass music.

Join us at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte, Michigan.

Support your local music venues.