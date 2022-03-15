Billy Strings on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Billy Strings and his bluegrass band made their debut performance last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, airing on CBS television.

He chose the opening track from his current Renewal album, Know It All, written by Billy with Jon Weisberger, and Aaron Allen. Supporting Billy was his regular touring group, Billy Failing on banjo, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Royal Masat on bass. Alex Hargreaves was sitting in on fiddle.

Check it out…

Renewal is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards on April 3.