Billy Strings on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Posted on by John Lawless

Billy Strings and his bluegrass band made their debut performance last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, airing on CBS television.

He chose the opening track from his current Renewal album, Know It All, written by Billy with Jon Weisberger, and Aaron Allen. Supporting Billy was his regular touring group, Billy Failing on banjo, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Royal Masat on bass. Alex Hargreaves was sitting in on fiddle.

Check it out…

Renewal is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards on April 3.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today