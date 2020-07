Billy Strings on Jimmy Kimmel, live from the Station Inn

Last night Billy Strings was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC television.

Everyone’s favorite head banging grasser contributed two songs on the show, a socially-distanced home recording of Watch It Fall, and a live version of Taking Water from the stage of Nashville’s Station Inn. Both tracks are included on Billy’s current Rounder release, Home.

He was accompanied by his regular band: Jarod Walker on mandolin, Billy Failing on banjo, and Royal Masat on bass.

Here’s guest host Joel McHale introducing the first song from his pool.

Viewers are encouraged to visit the web site of the National Independent Venues Association, and urge your member of Congress to support financial support from the federal government for small music venues which have been devastated by enforced closures during the COVID-19 restrictions. More details about the efforts of this newly-formed organization can be found on the web site.

And here’s Billy and the boys on Watch It Fall.