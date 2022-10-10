Billy Strings on CBS Sunday Morning

You know that bluegrass sensation Billy Strings has certainly gone mainstream when he attracts the attention of network news. And that is just what happened this weekend when the popular news magazine program, CBS Sunday Morning, did a five minute feature on the young guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter who is rewriting the rules on touring bluegrass acts.

Put together by CBS News correspondent Conor Knighton, the segment won’t show much that bluegrass folks don’t already know, though it does include some very touching footage of Billy with his dad, who the teenaged William Apostle ran away from home to escape when both his parents were in the throes of methamphetamine addiction.

We see Billy in the studio, on stage, and talking with Knighton about his difficult upbringing, his love for bluegrass music, and the novel ideas he has about how it should be presented.

It’s well worth a few minutes of your time.

Well done CBS Sunday Morning!