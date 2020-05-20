Billy Strings on bonus episode of Whiskey Sour Happy Hour tonight

Oops….. It appears we told you a little fib last week regarding what was to have been the final episode of Ed Helms’ Whiskey Sour Happy Hour video cast.

The weekly web series had been running for several weeks, spurred by the actor/comedian’s love for tradition-based roots music, and as a way to raise money for a pair of worthy organizations providing COVID-19 relief. During each episode, donations were accepted for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief, who are working to assist music industry professionals and health care workers during the shutdown.

And last week’s was to have been the last, but as the producers were examining the additional material they had received from artists that hadn’t made it into the shows, they realized that there was enough for one more bonus episode. Which will air tonight on Facebook, YouTube, and at The Bluegrass Situation.

But you can also watch it right here at Bluegrass Today. Simply come to this page at 8:00 p.m. eastern (5:00 pacific) to watch the live stream. It will also be available on our FaceBook page. We are proud to partner with The Bluegrass Situation to promote this charitable effort, and hope everyone will watch and share a contribution.

Guests on tonight’s bonus broadcast will include flatpicking monster Billy Strings, along with Madison Cunningham, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Davíd Garza, Matt the Electrician, Valerie June, Ben Harper, and Rodney Crowell.

Anyone close to the music industry knows what a devastating impact the shutdown has had on performers, as well as the people in the support side of the business, and MusiCares has done a lot to provide relief.

Be sure to donate using this DonorBox link!