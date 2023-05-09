Billy Strings nominated for ’23 AMA Artist of the Year

The Americana Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2023 Honors & Awards, with winners to be named on September 20 during the AMA’s AMERICANAFEST Conference in Nashville.

A number of bluegrass and old time artists have received nominations. For the second year in a row, Billy Strings has gotten a nod for Artist of the Year, an award he won in 2022. Nickel Creek is also nominated for Duo/Group of the Year.

In the Instrumentalist of the Year category we see three familiar faces. Kyle Tuttle of Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, old time banjoist Allison de Groot, and Jeff Picker, bass player with East Nash Grass all are nominated.

Like the International Bluegrass Music Association, both these nominations and the eventual winners are selected by the voting members of the AMA, in a total of six categories.

The Americana Honors & Awards show on September 20 will be hosted at the Ryman Auditorium, and tickets are available online.

AMA’s AMERICANAFEST Conference runs from September 19-23 at a variety of Nashville venues.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!