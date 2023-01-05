Billy Strings New Years Eve jam

When Billy Strings took his fiery modern bluegrass show to New Orleans for New Years Eve at the Uno Lakefront Arena, they timed a jam on the song Meet Me At The Creek to coincide with the stroke of midnight. Confetti dropped from above as the band drove into a powerful bit of instrumental virtuosity that ran for nearly 30 minutes.

Have a watch in this live video shared by Amy Karibian and see why Billy has developed such a rabid fan base, both within and beyond the bluegrass scene.

Amy has posted several other videos from Billy Strings on New Years Eve, which you can see by visiting her YouTube channel.