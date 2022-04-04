Billy Strings makes a big splash at the Grammys

Billy Strings may not have won the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy yesterday in Las Vegas, but he did garner some attention during the evening ceremonies, and did bluegrass proud with a brief performance.

He did a red carpet interview prior to the big show…

… and he and his date, Ally Dale, were featured in a Grammy Fashion Cam snippet.

But his big moment was an abbreviated performance of Hide and Seek, on his current album, Renewal, from the roof of the MGM Grand Garden Arena where the ceremonies were being held. He and the band opened a segment coming out of an ad break.

Well done, Mr. Strings. All of bluegrass is proud of you!