Billy Strings in Asheville, NC

Billy Strings at the Explore Asheville Arena (2/17/24) – photo © Corey Johnson-Erday

Corey Johnson-Erday with Tune Ridge Media was on hand for the Billy Strings show last Saturday in Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena, and shared these terrific images from the show. Billy played three nights in this 6,400 seat venue, and while we’re not sure all three were completely sold out, it must have been close.

Thanks Corey!

For anyone who thinks Billy Strings doesn’t play bluegrass, check out this video supplied by his management of the opening of Saturday’s show. He kicks off with Larry Sparks’ Takin’ A Slow Train, bringing it at a more reasonable speed, before launching into a string of his own songs.