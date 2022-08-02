Billy Strings helps Kentucky flood victims

Billy Strings is offering bluegrass fans a chance to help Kentucky flood victims and get something in return, but they have to act fast.

Through August 5, the young star is donating all proceeds from online merchandise sales to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Severe flash flooding inundated the eastern part of the Bluegrass State last week. As of midday Tuesday, 37 people had died and hundreds of others were still unaccounted for. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are likely to hamper ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in many areas that remain without power and potable water.

A wide selection of merchandise is available at billystringsstore.com, including t-shirts from current and past tours, hats, and music. It’s a fairly easy way to fly the flag for one of the cool new kids in bluegrass, while helping an area of the state that is home to a number of bluegrass musicians, music venues, and fans.

We’ve reached out to his team and will update when we hear back.