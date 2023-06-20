Billy Strings at The Pine Knob in Clarkson, MI (6/16/23) – photo © Bryan Bolea

With a heavy out-of-state RV and VW bus presence in the parking lot, inspired tailgating all around, and grilled quesadillas on Shakedown Street (sorry, no grilled cheese), it was clear that Friday’s sold out crowd was in full festival mode before Billy Strings even thought of taking the stage. And, the vibe only intensified as he did, as most of the crowd was on its feet for the duration of the two set, three hour show that bounced between traditional bluegrass and his guitar driven jamgrass/psychedelic stuff.

Strings seemed to enjoy playing in his home state, and one of the loudest cheers of the night came when he said he was going to make a point of getting back more often.