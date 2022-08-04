Billy Strings at TCU Amphitheater in Indianapolis

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN – photo by Anthony Verkuilen

When Billy Strings played two nights at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30), Anthony Verkuilen was there to capture images both nights.

Here is a gallery of what he shot.

  • Enthusiastic crowd for Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Failing with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Alex Hargreaves with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Royal Masat with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Alex Hargreaves with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Failing with Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen
  • Billy Strings at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN (July 29-30, 2022)- photo by Anthony Verkuilen

