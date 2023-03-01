Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

Posted on by John Lawless

Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) – photo © Jesse Faatz

Young bluegrass phenom Billy Strings played two sold out shows this past weekend at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. This is a 20,000 seat venue, and ticket demand was so strong that a third show was added for Sunday at the Ryman Auditorium.

This Billy String thing is a legit sensation.

Billy’s management shared some photos from Saturday night’s show, taken by Jesse Faatz. If you think bluegrass can’t be marketed to a larger mainstream audience, check out the crowd shots.

Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Alex Hargreaves with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Billy Strings and Noam Pikelny at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Noam Pikelny and Billy Failing with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Derek Trucks with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Derek Trucks with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Billy Failing with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Alex Hargreaves with Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Billy Strings at The Bridgestone Area in Nashville (2/25/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz

