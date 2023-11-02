Billy Strings and the Van Andel Scramble

Posted on by Bryan Bolea

Hulk Hogan, aka Billy Strings, at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) – photo © Bryan Bolea

Last night in Grand Rapids, MI, Billy Strings threw a Halloween party for himself and about 12,000 of his closest friends at the Van Andel Arena. Billed as the Van Andel Scramble, the theme was professional wrestling, with Billy done up in highly convincing Hulk Hogan attire, and his bandmates – and special guests – following suit. The audience was encouraged to participate as well.

Bryan Bolea was on hand with his cameras, and shared this terrific gallery of images from the show, where the stage was set up as though it was a wrestling match, and Billy and his guests were introduced WWE-style, complete with commentators ringside.

Ringside announcer introducing the show at the Billy Strings Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Hulk Hogan, aka Billy Strings, at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Hulk Hogan, aka Billy Strings, at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Failing with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Failing with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Failing with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Royal Massat with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea
Audience members join in the fun for Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Bryan Bolea

 

As Billy’s team hustles out pit photographers after the first few songs, with only the team’s official shooter, Jesse Faatz, allowed to continue, they were kind enough to share a few more photos of the various guest artists who joined mid-concert.

Sierra Hull makes her appearance with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Molly Tuttle with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Mark Lavengood with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
John Mailander and Shad Cobb with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Sierra Hull with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Billy Failing and Chris Pandolfi with Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Billy Strings and Bill Nershi at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Audience members join in the fun for Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
Audience members join in the fun for Billy Strings at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) - photo © Jesse Faatz
