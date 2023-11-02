Billy Strings and the Van Andel Scramble

Hulk Hogan, aka Billy Strings, at the Van Andel Scramble (11/1/23) – photo © Bryan Bolea

Last night in Grand Rapids, MI, Billy Strings threw a Halloween party for himself and about 12,000 of his closest friends at the Van Andel Arena. Billed as the Van Andel Scramble, the theme was professional wrestling, with Billy done up in highly convincing Hulk Hogan attire, and his bandmates – and special guests – following suit. The audience was encouraged to participate as well.

Bryan Bolea was on hand with his cameras, and shared this terrific gallery of images from the show, where the stage was set up as though it was a wrestling match, and Billy and his guests were introduced WWE-style, complete with commentators ringside.

As Billy’s team hustles out pit photographers after the first few songs, with only the team’s official shooter, Jesse Faatz, allowed to continue, they were kind enough to share a few more photos of the various guest artists who joined mid-concert.