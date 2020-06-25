Billy Strings and his Streaming Strings Tour 2020

Skip to content
Bluegrass/newgrass touring sensation
Billy Strings has announced a new way to get his music out in front of the people during this time of limited performing opportunities.
Billed as
Streaming Strings 2020, he and his band will appear at a number of Nashville music venues next month, with the live shows streamed online for a modest fee, far lower than most concert tickets. Though his recordings have been quite successful to date, it has been his wild and wonderful live sets that have cemented him as a fan favorite among young followers of contemporary acoustic music.
Billy is partnering with several streaming services to offer these concerts, with a portion of the proceeds donated to a number of his favorite charitable organizations. All ticketing is handled by the individual services (Station Inn TV, Nugs.net, FANS), with each show costing only $9.99. To ensure that everyone can receive a quality stream, tickets will be capped at 10,000 per show.
Here are the scheduled performances:
July 16 – Brooklyn Bowl (Streamed live via FANS)
July 17 – Brooklyn Bowl (Streamed live via FANS)
July 18 – Station Inn (Streamed live via Station Inn TV)
July 19 – Station Inn (Streamed live via Station Inn TV)
July 22 – City Winery (Streamed live via Nugs TV)
July 23 – City Winery (Streamed live via Nugs TV)
July 24 – Exit/In (Streamed live via TourGigs)
July 25 – Exit/In (Streamed live via TourGigs)
July 26 – 3rd & Lindsley (Streamed live via Nugs TV)
Strings will be accompanied at each show by his regular touring band, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Billy Failing on banjo, and Royal Masato on bass.
No audience will be in attendance, and crew will be limited to avoid viral exposure.
Tickets are
available now online, and since the shows can sell out, advance purchase is recommended. Special tour merch will also be offered online during individual shows.
