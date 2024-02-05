Billy Strings and Chris Thile on CBS Saturday Morning

In case you missed it… two of bluegrass music’s brightest young stars performed on February 3 at the CBS Saturday Morning studios, which was broadcast all over the US.

Chris Thile and Billy Strings were in New York this past weekend for Billy to perform on Chris’ 65th Street Sessions, and for the two to offer a duet program at The Lincoln Center. So it was the work of a moment for them to stop by the CBS facility on 57th Street to pick and sing a few.

They laid down three classics of the genre, starting off with a slinky version of Wild Bill Jones…

…followed by an instrumental version of I Am A Pilgrim…

…and I’ve Been All Around This World.

And here’s a look at a Doc Watson tribute Billy and Chris did during their Lincoln Center Show in the David Geffen Hall.

Well done, boys!