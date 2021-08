Billy Ray Cyrus teams with Bobbi & Teddi Cyrus for new single

Pinecastle Records has released a new bluegrass Gospel single for Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, featuring guest vocals from cousin Billy Ray Cyrus, who co-wrote the song with Bobby. It marks Billy Ray’s very first recording of bluegrass music.

Cyrus, famous worldwide since his country hit, Achy Breaks Heart, debuted in 1992, and as the father of pop mega-star, Miley Cyrus, says that when he started writing this song, he immediately contacted cousin Bobby for assistance.

“I always prayed for purpose through the music. Started a band for that reason. When I started singing Roll That Rock my inner spirit said Bobby Cyrus will know exactly what to do with this. He did. He wrote the Gospel truth and then sang the daylights out of it with Teddi and a killer bluegrass band reminiscent of Earl Scruggs and Bill Monroe.”

That band includes Scott Vestal on banjo, Kenny Smith on guitar, Don Rigsby on mandolin, Justin Moses on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Bobby and Billy Ray trade verses, and Teddi joins the two of them on the chorus. They give it a driving bluegrass beat, a perfect mix of southern Gospel and grass.

Have a listen…

Bobby says that he is well pleased with this track.

“Roll That Rock started as a collaboration between Billy Ray and I as writers. Then it became a collaboration of my wife Teddi Cyrus’ powerful vocals, Billy Ray’s undeniable sound, and me.”

And Teddi shares that…

“Roll That Rock is an inspiring and beautifully written song about the sacrifices Jesus made for us to have eternal life. This song is powerful and will move your soul. I pray that it blesses all listeners as much as it has me.”

The single is available now from popular streaming and download sites online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.