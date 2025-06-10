Billy Gee leaving Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Billy Gee and his wife, Brenda, at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC

Billy Gee, longtime bassist with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, has announced his intention to step away from full time touring in order to spend more time at home with his wife, Brenda. He has spent the past nine years with the group.

Darin and Billy go way back, having worked together in a number of groups over the years, and Aldridge says that he has always been terrific traveling companion as well as a top notch bassist.

“Billy has been an incredible bandmate and a cherished friend throughout the years. Our paths first crossed in 1997 when I was performing at Tweestise Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC. We came together for a local performance, and soon after, we found ourselves in many of the same jam sessions.

For nearly three decades, Billy and I have played in various musical setups. We shared unforgettable moments during the final year of Charlie Waller’s life with The Country Gentlemen, and in 2005, we launched The Circuit Riders band together.

When Brooke and I needed to fill our bass player position nine years ago, it was clear who we should reach out to.

Traveling the world with Billy Gee has been such an enjoyable experience; we couldn’t have asked for a better friend/musician in our band. Although we’ll miss him on tour, we know he’ll always be just a phone call away if we need him.

Brooke and I are so happy for Billy and Brenda Gee, and wish them all the best on their adventures together, wherever life takes them.”

Billy feels the same way about Darin and Brooke.

“It’s been an awesome experience working with these dear friends. Their musicianship is incredible and I am really proud to have been a member of their band. Their knowledge of music, the many aspects of the music business and their sensibility about how to run a band, combined with knowing them so well, made it an easy choice for me. Brenda and I are so thankful for the great opportunities they have provided to us, and the wonderful friends we’ve made in these last nine years.

My plan right now is to put more emphasis on family time and recreational traveling, take part in some local musical adventures, and free lance around a bit. I’ll still have my hand in music, and if Darin and Brooke need someone to fill in on bass, I will welcome the opportunity.”

Best wishes to Billy Gee as he brings it back home after a life on the road.