Billy Blue showcase at World of Bluegrass ’25

Darin & Brooke Aldridge at the 2025 Billy Blue Showcase – photo © Sandy Hatley

Billy Blue Records of Nashville, a leading producer of bluegrass music, paraded an impressive batch of their recording artists across a small stage in the Chattanooga Convention Center during a showcase on Wednesday afternoon at the 2025 IBMA Business Conference. Three straight hours of 30-minute concerts were presented by Caroline Owens & New Company, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, the Kristy Cox & Grasstime with special guest guitarist Bob Minner, the Dave Adkins Band, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, the Grascals, and the Appalachian Roadshow with special guest bassist Byron House.

The event was hosted by Ed Leonard of Daywind Music Group, the parent company of Billy Blue, and Jerry Salley, A&R and Creative Director for the label.

Many of the showcase entertainers are nominated for 2025 IBMA Awards. The accolades include: Appalachian Roadshow for Entertainer of the Year, Grascals for Coal Dust Kisses (co-written by the Grascals’ Jamie Johnson’s wife, Susanne Mumpower, and Jerry Salley) and Darin & Brooke Aldridge for My Favorite Picture of You, both for Song of the Year; Darin & Brooke for Collaborative Recording of the Year and Music Video of the Year (A Million Memories with Vince Gill); Brooke Aldridge for Female Vocalist of the Year; and Kristen Scott Benson for Banjo Player of the Year. Salley’s project, Blue Collar Gospel with the Oak Ridge Boys, is also up for Gospel Recording of the Year. Another Billy Blue recording artist, Authentic Unlimited, is nominated for six awards tonight as well.

Alan Tomkins of the Bluegrass Heritage Radio Show served as MC for the afternoon. Between each set, Jerry Salley gave away Billy Blue merchandise (CDs, vinyl albums, and hats) to the packed room in raffle ticket style.

Following the showcase, Salley reflected, “I couldn’t be more proud of our incredible roster of artists! They were all exceptional today, and brought their very best for the appreciative IBMA crowd in Chattanooga!”