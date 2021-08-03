Billy Blue Publishing signs David Morris as a songwriter

Billy Blue Publishing in Nashville has announced the signing of David Morris to their team of songwriters. David has written for and with a number of bluegrass artists, and his song Weeds went to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart in 2016.

Regular readers of Bluegrass Today will also recognize him as a long time correspondent and reviewer, going back to the days of The Bluegrass Blog. Prior to embarking on his current path in music, David was a journalist covering affairs in Washington, DC where he served as a writer and editor for The Associated Press and as chief White House correspondent for Bloomberg News.

Since dedicating his full time energies to songwriting, he has had songs cut by Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Dale Ann Bradley, Greg Blake, Valerie Smith, and Dave Adkins.

Joe Dan Cornett, Creative Director for Billy Blue Publishing, says that he thinks Morris will be a perfect fit for their team of writers.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to work with David. As we started to explore working together, I became increasingly impressed at his song hooks and his way with words. He takes his experience as a journalist and uses that to craft really unique and catchy songs. I’m excited for what the future holds with him and he will be a fantastic addition to the Billy Blue Music Publishing family.”

Billy Blue Publishing shares an ownership connection with Billy Blue Records (Daywind Music Group), but function as separate entities. In addition to taking care of publishing legalities for their stable of writers, they also pitch songs widely to the bluegrass, Gospel, country, and pop music communities.

David says that he is delighted to join up with this creative team.

“Billy Blue Music is a terrific place to land. I’m looking forward to new opportunities for my songs, not just with Billy Blue artists but across the bluegrass spectrum.”

We wish David the greatest of success with his songwriting, but we aren’t letting him forget about writing for us as well!