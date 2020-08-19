Billy and Marija Droze each drop new singles

Nashville-based bluegrass singers and songwriters Billy and Marija Droze, husband and wife in real life, have each dropped new singles this week on the independent RBR Entertainment label.

Though the pair frequently write together, and sing on each other’s recordings, they both maintain separate careers in the music business – in addition to raising their four children. But they have taken advantage of both being represented by the same label to promote these two new tracks together.

First up, let’s look at Billy’s new single, Small Town Mystery, which he wrote with Chris Myers. It’s a minor key grasser of the ‘gold in them there hills’ variety, with a scary sub-theme.

Marija’s track is of a similar flavor, in a minor key, but with a story about growing up hard in the coal mining hills of Appalachia. Hard Times, written by Kathy Hudson, Davis Corley, and Mark Addison Chandler, tells a story well familiar to bluegrass audiences, and Marija’s unaffected delivery gives it a ring of truth.

Both new Droze singles are available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. They should be offered soon at streaming and download sites.