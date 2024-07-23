Bill Monroe’s home and property up for sale

The 244 acre property owned by Bill Monroe for more than 40 years in Goodlettsville, TN is listed for sale, including the home he lived in until his passing in 1996. Unless a private sale can be arranged, the property is currently set to be turned into an exclusive 21-home estate community, The Reserve at Mandolin Hills, already approved by Sumner County.

Listing agent Brian Swain with Benchmark Realty says that plans to start construction on the new development could begin within 90 days. The owner’s preference is to sell the entire lot, with two homes and a stable, as is, in a single transaction, but is apparently open to consider parceling it into smaller pieces.

The property includes the original cabin from the early 20th century where Bill lived, and his 8-stall barn, plus the large house built after his passing. Though approved for a subdivision, there is no obligation for a new owner to go through with that plan. The lot is located about 15 miles from downtown Nashville.

With a $12 million listing price, it’s a steep ask, but one hopes that this important piece of bluegrass history could be preserved intact.

