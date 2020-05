Bill Monroe Dr. Pepper spot from 1975 surfaces online

Many thanks are due to Dave Houle who found this classic Bill Monroe clip from 1975 and has shared it on YouTube.

It finds Bill and the Blue Grass Boys in the studio recording a jingle for Dr. Pepper, during which time they conduct a brief interview with the Master. The entire video runs about two and a half minutes, and any bluegrass fan will delight in watching it.

I recall seeing this clip back in the ’70s, but don’t remember where, or on which channel or show. This was long before the notion of sharing videos online was even a dream, and while VHS technology had been introduced, it was not widely available to consumers in 1975.

We invite anyone who knows more about this clip to share what you have in the comments.

And just for fun, let’s see who can identify all the Blue Grass Boys with Bill in the studio!