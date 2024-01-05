Bill Evans and Alan Munde touring together

Great news for banjo players and lovers on the east coast!

Two fine practitioners of the five string banjo, Bill Evans and Alan Munde, will be embarking on a two-week tour throughout the central and southeastern US. Hitting ten cities, the two will offer live stage performances together, demonstrating the versatility of the instrument in a variety of styles, along with instructional workshops at several of their stops.

Things get started on January 26 in Greensboro, NC, and finish on February 10 in Floyd, VA. Other shows/workshops are scheduled in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Delaware, and Maryland.

Evans has been involved in bluegrass and banjo professionally since he was in college, performing with groups like Cloud Valley and Dry Branch Fire Squad before turning his attention to a solo career as a performer, instructor, and recording artist. Among the most consistently sought-after teachers at camps and workshops world wide, Bill is also on the faculty at Peghead Nation, and created a number of popular DVDs for AcuTab Publications in the early aughts. He is a 2022 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.

Not many banjo players alive have received the level of acclaim that has been awarded to Alan Munde. Like Evans, he is a recipient of the Martin Prize, and got his professional start as a member of Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys. Along his lengthy career, Alan performed with Sam Bush in Poor Richard’s Almanac, and on a pair of duet albums, before becoming a member of Country Gazette while living in California. Munde remained with the Gazette until he retired a couple of years ago, after having recorded dozens of albums with the band, and on his own. He was inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame in 2022.

This is a unique opportunity to see one of these tours on the east coast, as Bill used to primarily offer such events out west when he lived in California. Now returned to his home state of Virginia, folks back east can enjoy these entertaining and enlightening programs close to home.

Dates on the tour include:

January 26 – Greensboro, NC; concert only

January 27 – Bloomingdale, GA; concert and workshop

January 31 – Johnson City, TN; concert only

February 2 – Newark, DE; concert only

February 3 – Philadelphia, PA; concert and workshop

February 4 – Falls Church, VA; concert and workshop

February 5 – Baltimore, MD; concert only

February 7 – Charlottesville, VA; concert only

February 9 – Raleigh, NC; concert and workshop

February 10 – Floyd, VA; concert only

Further details, including times, locations, and ticket information, can be found online.