Bill Emerson memorial service

The memorial service for Bill Emerson (William Hundley Emerson, Jr.) will take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna, Virginia at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held in the adjoining Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Face coverings are optional. However, to protect the vulnerable, those who are not vaccinated are asked to please wear a face covering indoors.

Bill Emerson, who was a Bluegrass Hall of Fame banjo player and a founding member of The Country Gentlemen, passed away on August 21, 2021.