Bil VornDick’s studio gear to be sold at auction

Vaunted recording engineer and producer, the late Bil VornDick, touched a great many people during his life, not only with his remarkable skill in recording bluegrass, folk, and other acoustic music, but also providing assistance to countless organizations, colleges, and individuals throughout his career.

As contemporary bluegrass music was coming into its own, Bil was there on recordings for artists like Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Craig Duncan, Alison Brown, Mark O’Connor, Vassar Clements, Edgar Meyer, David Grier, Alison Krauss, Peter Rowan, The Dillards, The Country Gentlemen, New Grass Revival, The Nashville Bluegrass Band, Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson, Claire Lynch, Rhonda Vincent, The Earls of Leicester, Dan Tyminski, Laurie Lewis, Larry Cordle, The New Coon Creek Girls, and IIIrd Tyme Out.

Studio nerds who got to know him marveled at his fine collection of new and vintage audio gear, both analog and digital.

Now that collection has come up for auction through ANALOGr, with proceeds going to Bil’s family, and a portion set aside for the Nashville Engineers Relief Fund. This includes a number of vintage Neumann microphones with power supply, as well as historical microphones from AKG, Audio Technica, RCA, Sony, MikTek, Telefunken, Sennheiser, and many others, plus studio monitors, consoles, and outboard gear of every kind.

Some of these items are being sold in a timed auction, while others simply await a best offer. Our understanding is that Bil’s family has been put to the test by the costs of taking care of his estate, and are eager to see these many pieces find a new home.

It really is a remarkable collection of studio equipment, obtained and employed over a lifetime of work by a true master.

You can see all the auction items online at ANALOGr. Whether as a memory of Bil, or for use in your own studio, this is a rare opportunity to have all these items go on the market at the same time.