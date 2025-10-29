Big Wing – Lonesome Ace String Band

With a sound that crosses the boundaries of old time, bluegrass, and folk music, the Lonesome Ace Stringband has maintained a unique combination of traditionalism right alongside creative thought. Their seventh album, Big Wing, is a collection of six original songs by the duo and four interpretations of songs gathered from different sources within the musical spectrum.

The opening track, Crowe River, was written by the duo, consisting of John Showman and Chris Coole, as the second tune in a trilogy of pieces that celebrate the three rivers that flow in and out of Belmont Lake in Havelock, Ontario. With some slightly strange elements such as jingle bells ringing and psychedelic ukulele playing, among other things. With the exception of an overdubbed bass by Sam Allison, this track was recorded live with Showman on fiddle and Chris Coole on banjo, guitar, and ukulele.

Stage Fright is a unique take on a song written by Robbie Robertson of The Band, and is the first of several covers on the album. This particular piece does an excellent job showcasing the duo’s vocal harmony, as does The Log Train, written by Hank Williams Sr. The latter is said to be the last song that people recall hearing Hank sing live.

May Day is a collaboration between the Lonesome Ace Stringband and the Andrew Collins Trio. Written by Coole and Collins, this piece takes on a particularly strong old time flavor. Along with Andrew on mandolin, the trio consists of Adam Shier on guitar and James McEleney on bass.

The title track, Big Wing, is a sentimental piece featuring John Showman on lead vocals. Written about his feelings surrounding his children growing up, this song has a catchy melody and hook throughout. Along with Showman on fiddle and Coole on banjo and guitar, the duo is joined by Steve Roy on bass, Alan Mackie on bowed bass, and Lyle Molzan on percussion.

The album’s closer, Hurricane Season, provides one of the most captivating performances on the project. First heard by the duo on Darrin Hacquard’s recording, Signs and Wonders, Showman and Coole interpret it in such a way that it sounds like something the Beach Boys would’ve recorded had they steered themselves into old time music! Here, the Lonesome Ace Stringband is joined by Charles James on bass and Gavin Gardiner on mellotron.

Big Wing is a fascinating effort. While John Showman and Chris Coole of the Lonesome Ace Stringband are skilled masters at traditional old time music, it’s clear they can step outside of that realm with their music, and do so fearlessly.