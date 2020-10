Big Train video from Gary Brewer with Doug Phelps of The Kentucky Headhunters

In the midst of marking his 40th Anniversary in bluegrass music, Gary Brewer, along with his Kentucky Ramblers, has produced a music video for one of the tracks on his current album, 40th Anniversary Celebration.

It’s for one Brewer wrote called Big Train, a familiar bluegrass idiom, along with special guest Doug Phelps of The Kentucky Headhunters. Phelps and his bandmates got their start playing country rock in the town of Glasgow, KY about 100 miles from the Brewer family farm, so they had been acquainted in music circles for some time.

Doug trades verses with Gary on this driving grasser, and the video finds them all in the studio laying it down.

40th Anniversary Celebration is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the Brewer web site. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.