Bluegrass veteran Don Rigsby has a retrospective collection on the way from Rebel Records, which includes one new track, serving as a single just released on Friday.

The “best of” compilation, Kentucky Troubadour: The Rebel Collection, is due May 30, with the single, Big Train, available in advance coming from the repertoire of Don Reno & Bill Harrell. Intending it as a tribute to Don and Bill, Rigsby reached out to Ronnie Reno, Don’s son, to ask if he might be willing to sing with him on it.

As the two discussed the session, Ronnie surprised Don by pointing out, “You know I wrote that one, right?”

Rigsby had learned the song by watching a live YouTube video of Reno & Harrell from the early ’70s, and discovered that Ronnie had actually performed it with Harrell on the original recording.

For this new cut Don brought in Scott Vestal on banjo and Mark Fain on bass, with Don on mandolin and Ronnie on guitar.

He says that it’s an honor to record this song.

“I’m thrilled for the public to have a chance to hear this recording now. It’s my first release in a while and I hope they enjoy it, and take it in the context it was intended, which is to tip my hat to another of the great bluegrass duos in history, Don Reno and Bill Harrell!”

Vestal likewise pays tribute to Don Reno, mirroring Don’s iconic kick-off, and playing a solo in the Reno style, before he breaks off into Vestal-land.

They otherwise keep this track right in that ’70s groove, with Don and Ronnie singing perfect duet harmony.

Big Train from Don Rigsby and Ronnie Reno is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Kentucky Troubadour will contain 14 tracks culled from Don’s long career in bluegrass, at least ones recorded under his name. Plus Big Train, of course.

“I’m very proud of my catalog, grateful for so many years and friendships and opportunities to grow. This business is constantly changing, but the art remains the same.”

Look for it on Friday, May 30 from Rebel.